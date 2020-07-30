Underwater with Kristen Stewart – Behind the Scenes

It’s time to go behind the scenes of Underwater starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr.!

Release Date: January 10, 2019

Underwater is an adventure-thriller movie directed by William Eubank and written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad. The film is produced by Chernin Entertainment for 20th Century Fox and stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr.



Related

FanReviews#Underwater #Kristen #Stewart #Scenes