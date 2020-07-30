CypriumNews

Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone, His Friend and Former Adviser

News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone, His Friend and Former Adviser

President Donald Trump granted clemency Friday to his friend and former advisor Roger Stone, who is set to report to a federal prison in Georgia by July 14. Stone was set to serve 40 months in prison after he was convicted last year on federal charges of witness tampering and making false statements to Congress. Trump on Saturday defended his decision to commute Stone’s sentence, which he claimed was the result of an “illegal Witch Hunt.”Music Credit: Videvo/ Soft and Furious – Post Yes



