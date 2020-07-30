CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 2 more positive cases, 3 discharged

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1081, 2 positive cases were encountered, and 3 people who were completed treatment were discharged.

Minister Pilli stated that 2 positive cases came to our country by air, and the contact follow-up of the cases was carried out by the Ministry of Health teams.

30 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1081

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 3

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 68,800

Total Number of Cases- 144

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 114

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 26

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

Follow Cypriumnews on Twitter

South Cyprus: Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

Eyes on Gazimagosa: Coronavirus 2 test positive (Update)

Related posts

Aphrodite revenue sharing details

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish Cypriots urge probe over gunshots at migrant boat

CypriumNews Reporting

Medical examiner says Natalie killed instantly after fall from a height

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More