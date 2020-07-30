TRNC: 2 more positive cases, 3 discharged

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1081, 2 positive cases were encountered, and 3 people who were completed treatment were discharged.
Minister Pilli stated that 2 positive cases came to our country by air, and the contact follow-up of the cases was carried out by the Ministry of Health teams.
30 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 1081
Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 3
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 68,800
Total Number of Cases- 144
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 114
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 26
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
