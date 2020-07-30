The Irishman on Netflix – Groundbreaking Visual Effects

Check out the official “Groundbreaking Visual Effects” featurette for the Netflix movie The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano!

Release Date: November 27, 2019 on Netflix

The Irishman is a biographical crime movie directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The film stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labor union leader and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano also star. It is the ninth feature collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese and their first since 1995’s Casino, the fourth film to star both De Niro and Pacino (following The Godfather Part II, Heat, and Righteous Kill), and the first time Pacino has been directed by Scorsese.



