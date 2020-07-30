How to Start a Fire With Your Bare Hands

Dr. Bill Schindler, a professor of archeology and anthropology at Washington College, demonstrates a couple of the most effective methods for starting a fire in the wilderness. “Even though you may never find yourself in a survival situation, I firmly believe that learning and practicing these primitive skills are an essential part of connecting to your past, your environment, and everything it means to be human,” says Bill, explaining why it’s important to have basic survival skills knowledge.



