Eyes on Gazimagosa: Coronavirus 2 test positive (Update)

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Gazimagosa

Reports coming in that the coronavirus test of two people was positive in v.

It was stated that the relevant cases were transferred to TRNC from Larnaca, where they lived in England.

According to the information received by the Cyprus News Center, the relevant case and its close contacts were taken under isolation.

It was stated that one of the positive case was constantly traveling to Southern Cyprus, and has had many contacts. Close contacts of the positive case are being screened. The incident is reported to be a Gazimagosa Municipality employee.

