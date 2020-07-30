CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. – Official New Trailer

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and Emma Thompson!

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Dolittle is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Stephen Gaghan and written by Gaghan and Thomas Shepherd. It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting, primarily The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character, alongside Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in live action roles; the voice cast includes John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.



FanReviews

#Dolittle #Robert #Downey #Official #Trailer

Related posts

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Super Bowl Commercial 2020

CypriumNews Reporting

Ray Fisher Talks About Joss Whedon

CypriumNews Reporting

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie – “Lost Something” Clip

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More