Coronavirus By the Numbers: COVID-19 Cases Reach 12 Million Worldwide Amid Increases In US, Brazil And India

by CypriumNews Reporting
There are now more than 12.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus globally, and over 555,000 people have been killed globally by the disease it causes, COVID-19. The pandemic continues to sweep the world as governments and local officials start to ease restrictions and lockdowns previously put in place to curb the spread. The U.S. broke its national record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Brazil and India are now the world’s second and third-worst hit nations. Here is a look at the novel coronavirus pandemic by the numbers.Music Credit: ‘Liberosis’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Newsweek

