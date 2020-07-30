CypriumNews

Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith – Back in Action

Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith - Back in Action

It’s time to go behind the scnes of Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton and Joe Pantoliano!

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Bad Boys for Life is an action comedy movie directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. It is a sequel to Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) and the third and final installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.



