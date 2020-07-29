CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Viral ‘misinformation’ video about hydroxychloroquine causes problems for social media platforms

News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Viral 'misinformation' video about hydroxychloroquine causes problems for social media platforms

Hydroxychloroquine has trended again following the release of a viral video.

No, it has still not been found to treat COVID-19.



euronews (in English)

#Viral #misinformation #video #hydroxychloroquine #problems #social #media #platforms

Related posts

Here’s what I think: Vandalised mosques, Dominic Cummings, and Black Lives Matter

Tom Cleaver

Climate change: Polar bears could be all but extinct by 2100, study warns

CypriumNews Reporting

Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

Social Media
by Anonymous
Viral 'misinformation' video about hydroxychloroquine causes problems for social media platforms

Hydroxychloroquine has trended again following the release of a viral video.

No, it has still not been found to treat COVID-19.

Related posts

Hindi Dubbed Action Movie HD ¦ Full Length Dubbed Movie ¦ 2019 Hollywood Dubbed Adventures Movie

Anonymous

Super Tame Talking Ringneck Parrot

Anonymous

Full version The Medical Malpractice Myth For Online

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More