TRNC: 1443 tests performed, 4 positive cases

Pilli stated that 3 positive cases came to our country by air, and the other case was the contact of a patient under isolation in quarantine, and that the cases were monitored by the Ministry of Health teams.
July 29, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 1443
Number of Positive Cases detected today: 4
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 2
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 67,719
Total Number of Cases- 142
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 111
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 27
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
South Cyprus: Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 1,725 tests
Differing opinions on the lifting of additional measures for the pandemic