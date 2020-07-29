CypriumNews

TRNC: 1443 tests performed, 4 positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Pilli stated that 3 positive cases came to our country by air, and the other case was the contact of a patient under isolation in quarantine, and that the cases were monitored by the Ministry of Health teams.

July 29, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1443

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 4

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 2

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 67,719

Total Number of Cases- 142

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 111

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 27

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

TRNC: 5 New Positive, and hospital full

South Cyprus: Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 1,725 tests

Differing opinions on the lifting of additional measures for the pandemic

