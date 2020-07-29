CypriumNews

Stephen King’s The Outsider on HBO – Bringing the Series to Life

It’s time to go behind the scenes of the HBO miniseries Stephen King’s The Outsider starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vazquez, Jeremy Bobb and Marc Menchaca!

Release Date: January 12, 2020 on HBO

The Outsider is an HBO miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. It was ordered to series on December 3, 2018, after being optioned as a miniseries by Media Rights Capital in summer 2018.



