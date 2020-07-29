CypriumNews

Stargirl on Disney+ – Official Trailer

Stargirl on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie Stargirl starring Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield and Maximiliano Hernández!

Release Date: March 13, 2020 on Disney+

Stargirl is a drama movie based on the novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli that is set to debut on Disney+. The film explores the tense emotions of, and non-conformity and self-expression by, teenagers in high school, and the exuberance of a first love.



