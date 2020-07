Washington’s NFL team is retiring the Redskins name and logo, which as been used since 1933. The announcement comes just days after the team said that a “thorough review” of the name would be conducted. For years, Native American groups have condemned the name as an anti-Indigenous slur.Music Credit: ‘Laconic’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



