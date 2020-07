Check out the official “Behind the Words” featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta!

Release Date: December 6, 2019 on Netflix

Marriage Story is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and follows a married couple going through a coast-to-coast divorce.



