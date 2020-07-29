CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Body Found In California Lake Identified As ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera

News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Body Found In California Lake Identified As ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera was found dead at a southern California lake.The 33-year-old Glee star had been missing since July 8, and the search for her body became a recovery mission shortly after her disappearance. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the body was discovered July 13 at Lake Piru, where it was found floating in the northeast area of the lake. Music Credit: ‘Creative Destruction’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Newsweek

#Body #California #Lake #Identified #Glee #Actress #Naya #Rivera

Related posts

Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China

CypriumNews Reporting

TikTok: Everything You Need To Know About Possible U.S. Ban, Teen Activism And Trump

CypriumNews Reporting

Explained: The battle over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More