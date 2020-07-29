Body Found In California Lake Identified As ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera was found dead at a southern California lake.The 33-year-old Glee star had been missing since July 8, and the search for her body became a recovery mission shortly after her disappearance. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the body was discovered July 13 at Lake Piru, where it was found floating in the northeast area of the lake. Music Credit: ‘Creative Destruction’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



