TRNC: 857 tests in total, 3 New positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus test

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 857 with 3 New positive cases were encountered.

Minister Pilli stated that the cases came to our country by air and that they were followed-up by the Ministry of Health teams.

28 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 857

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 3

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 66.276

Total Number of Cases- 138

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 24

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

South Cyprus: Three new Covid cases

