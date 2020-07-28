TRNC: 857 tests in total, 3 New positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 857 with 3 New positive cases were encountered.
Minister Pilli stated that the cases came to our country by air and that they were followed-up by the Ministry of Health teams.
28 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 857
Number of Positive Cases detected today: 3
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 66.276
Total Number of Cases- 138
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 24
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no