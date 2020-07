Devs star Nick Offerman answers the internet’s most searched questions about himself. How did Nick Offerman get famous? Is Nick Offerman actually a ballet dancer? Is Nick anything like Ron Swanson? Is he Canadian? A minister? Missing a tooth? Nick answers all these questions and much more!

