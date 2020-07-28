Irresistible with Steve Carell – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the political comedy Irresistible, directed by Jon Stewart. It stars Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, C.J. Wilson, Debra Messing and Will Sasso!

Home Premiere: Jone 26, 2020

Irresistible is a political comedy movie written and directed by Jon Stewart. It stars Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, C.J. Wilson and Will Sasso.



Related

FanReviews#Irresistible #Steve #Carell #Official #Trailer