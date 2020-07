Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser!

Release Date: February 7, 2020 on Netflix

Horse Girl is a drama movie, directed and produced by Jeff Baena, from a screenplay by Baena and Alison Brie. It stars Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser.



