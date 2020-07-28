Covid-19 Case in Karpaz

Eptakomi village (Yedikonuk) in Karpaz, after the 4th day Covidien-19 tested positive.

arrived in the country with double-PCR test from Turkey and stated that the test was negative. However, it was stated that the person went to the hospital with various symptoms on the 4th day after arrival and the tests performed here were positive.

there are also those who visit the relevant patient’s home.

The contact tracking team completed their work.

contacts wit hte pa were taken to the quarantine hotels and will be kept under observation for 14 days.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli is expected to make a statement.