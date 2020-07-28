Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 on Netflix – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 starring Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch and Tati Gabrielle!

Release Date: January 24, 2020 on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural television series based on the comic book series of the same name. The series was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and is being developed for Netflix by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers on the series.



Related

FanReviews#Chilling #Adventures #Sabrina #Part #Netflix #Official #Trailer