Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie – Official Soundtrack Trailer

Check out the official soundtrack trailer for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey. It is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is directed by Cathy Yan from a screenplay by Christina Hodson. The ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.



Related

FanReviews#Birds #Prey #Margot #Robbie #Official #Soundtrack #Trailer