Will Youtube be blocked in the TRNC

Will there be a complete access ban for Youtube? Is it possible to block individual videos on YouTube?

under the law on “informatics crimes” the Presidency has decided to block the access over a video published on Youtube.

According to the relevant law, the court decision will be notified to the access providers by the BTHK, and the decision will be requested immediately.

it was not possible to prevent by access providers’ individual youtube videos and for this reason, Turkey blocked YouTube access over a video insulting Ataturk, Youtube was blocked for 2 years.

The video was removed by youtube and access to the site was Unblocked.