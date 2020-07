The first federal execution in almost two decades was carried out on the morning of Tuesday, July 14 after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling cleared the way overnight. Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, died by lethal injection at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana for the 1996 killings of Arkansas gun dealer William Mueller, his wife Nancy Mueller and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.



