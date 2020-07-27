‘We have reported to YouTube, we are waiting’

According to the IT Law, upon the complaint of President Mustafa Akıncı, the court decision taken to prevent the access of a video on YouTube cannot be implemented.

The “access barrier” decision, which was taken for the first time according to the Law on Informatics Crimes, faced other obstacles in practice.

Information Technologies and Communications Authority President Kadri Bürüncük said in a statement to YENİDÜZEN that the decision was reported to the YouTube center and that they were pending.

“A court order was reported in English at the headquarters of YouTube,”

“This correspondence was made today. There was a standard return to this notification, and they informed us that it would be reviewed and removed if deemed appropriate.

It is entirely up to YouTube’s own assessment.

We have informed with which law we are established, the decision number, the decision of the TRNC courts.”

He also stated that this is the “hardest” for a special situation and access barrier, “It is not possible to prevent such sharing in a normal way.

These are secure web pages, private and closed pages. ”

Bürüncük said on our question “Are these types of pages on Facebook and Twitter as well?”

Explaining that the Informatics Law foresees an 18-month preparation period in general, Kadri Bürüncük said, “It is also necessary to say that such a page cannot be blocked in another country”.

Cenk Hoca, who wanted to come to the TRNC from England and could not enter the island due to the double PCR Test, explained his experiences by publishing videos on his YouTube channel and also attracted attention with his swear words and Actions.

Presidential Spokesperson Barış Burcu also announced that the Presidency made necessary notifications to the General Directorate of Police and the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for two issues under the IT Crimes Law.

Barış Burcu also provided information about the content of the complaints made to the police and the prosecutor’s office, saying, “It is very clear that both issues are not related to freedom of thought and expression.”