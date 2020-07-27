UNFICYP resolution gives weight to roadblocks

The draft resolution of the Security Council, for the renewal of the term of UNFICYP, has been put in a silent procedure since Friday. If by Monday a member does not “break” the process, then the plan will be finalized and will be referred to a vote in the plenary session of the Security Council, which was postponed one day earlier, on Tuesday 28 July, instead of Wednesday.

The draft resolution is an updated version of 2506, last January, with several new elements on the issues raised during the pandemic and the cooperation that the Council wishes to have in the event of a similar situation in the future.

Continuing on the same pattern of recent years, the Council emphasizes the issues of cooperation between the two sides, roadblocks and the operation of technical committees. In fact, for the roadblocks, he requests a return to the situation before February 29, as soon as practically possible.

On the issue of establishing an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the parties and the relevant stakeholders, where a proposal from Elizabeth Spehar was reportedly presented on 1 May, the parties are encouraged to get involved and call for its timely implementation. Compared to 2506 the reference to Varosia is more improved. Finally, he asks again in addition to the new report on UNFICYP and a report on good services, until January 10, and the relevant updates of the leaders.