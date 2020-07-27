South Cyprus: Three new corona virus cases out of total of 1,855 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected on Monday out of a total of 1,855 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

The first case detected is a Filipino woman living in Cyprus.

She returned from the Philippines on July 17th and has been under house arrest ever since.

She had symptoms and took the test privately.

She is a resident of Limassol.

The other two cases detected are contacts of the case that was announced on July 24th who had a fever and was tested through the Public Health Clinics.

Both patients reside in Limassol.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

177 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected, the patient has recent travel history.

103 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases detected.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were performed, without the detection of a case:

165 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

1,007 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

326 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tillirias.

77 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,060.