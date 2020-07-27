CypriumNews

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – Official New Trailer

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway starring James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo!

Release Date: April 3, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is a live-action/computer-animated comedy movie directed by Will Gluck and written by Patrick Burleigh and Gluck, based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. The film stars the voice of James Corden as the title character, with Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo also starring. It is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2020 by Sony Pictures Releasing under its Columbia Pictures label.



