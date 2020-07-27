CypriumNews

PCR obligation Removed when crossing south

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
According to the information in the Official Gazette dated July 27, on July 23, the recommendation made by the Upper Committee for Communicable Diseases came into force.

The decision in question is as follows:

“When the PCR test results related to the transition to Southern Cyprus were evaluated, no PCR positive cases that would put public health at risk were encountered.

The condition of having PCR tests of people working in Southern Cyprus, receiving education and treatment every 15 days has been removed.

Accordingly, anyone who will Cross to Southern Cyprus from tomorrow will be able to pass without a test, provided that they display one-time negative PCR tests.

When necessary, randomized tests can be carried out at the border crossings of people who will make the transition. ”

