1391 tests performed, 2 New positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1391 with 2 new positive cases.

Pilli stated that the cases came to our country by air, and that the test was positive by the teams of the

The person who left our country is breaking the law by breaching the requirement of Undertaking signed and crime is committed, the Republic of Turkey on the issue discussed with officials, said they would apply the necessary sanctions.

Pointing out that a commitment will be signed with all hotels as of tomorrow, Pilli said that the hotel will be responsible for the persons who have to be isolated in the hotels until the test result is issued, and the necessary penal sanctions can be imposed on the relevant hotel operators with those who leave without permission or those who do not comply with the rules.

we should not forget the seriousness of the situation and that we should obey the rules of using masks, social distance and hygiene for our own health.

27 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1391

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 65,419

Total Number of Cases- 135

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 21

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no