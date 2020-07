Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a possible infection in her latest health scare. She was admitted to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland a day earlier after experiencing fever and chills last night, a Supreme Court Spokeswoman said.Music Credit: Bensound/Slowmotion



