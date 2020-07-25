TRNC: 1179 tests performed, 2 NEW positive cases were found

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1179 and 2 positive cases were encountered.

Minister Pilli said that one of the positive cases came to our country by air and the other by sea, their contact follow-up was done by the Ministry of Health teams, the treatment of the cases was started and they were under observation.

25 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1179

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 63.057

Total Number of Cases – 133

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 20

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no