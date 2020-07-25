South Cyprus: Another six test positive to Covid-19

Another six people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1682 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1053.

One of the cases has a travel history and was found via 288 tests carried out from private initiative. It concerns a Cypriot man who lives in the UK and arrived in Cyprus on July 16. He had submitted a negative PCR test upon arrival, went into quarantine and took another test shortly before the end of his quarantine that came out positive.

The other five were found through tracing of already confirmed cases (140 tests today). All five were in Limassol. Four of the five are contacts of one of the two cases announced yesterday and the fifth is a contact of one of the cases announced on July 23 that was found through tracing of the contacts of the case announced on July 21.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

175 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

896 tests to passengers and repatriates

128 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

55 tests from hospital labs