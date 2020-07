“Dancing With The Stars” is getting a major shake-up as the producers announced that Tom Bergeron will not be returning as a host next season. Erin Andrews, Burgeron’s co-host since 2014, will also be leaving. “Dancing with the Stars” Season 29 does not yet have a release date, but is set to air on Monday nights this fall.Music Credit: ‘The Water and The Well’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



