Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn follows the launch of The Soundflowers. Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson, must overcome her insecurities of living under the shadow of the Jackson legacy, in order to find her voice as a musician and woman. Coming together via their shared traumas, The Soundflowers set out to make music that will change the world. Catch all-new episodes on Tuesdays, only on Facebook Watch!



Related

Newsweek#Unfiltered #Paris #Jackson #Gabriel #Glenn #Official #Trailer