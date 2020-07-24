CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 1150 tests done, no positive

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC: 1150 tests done, no positive 14

number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1150 and no positive cases were encountered.

July 24, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1150      

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none     

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No   

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 61,878 

Total Number of Cases- 131 

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 18      

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

South Cyprus: Two new corona virus cases out of total of 1,109 tests

 

Related posts

Ministry took no action on Jho Low’s case despite MOKAS’ alerts

CypriumNews Reporting

Due diligence checks for people granted citizenship before 2018

CypriumNews Reporting

UN chief seeks to jump-start Cyprus talks

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More