TRNC: 1150 tests done, no positive

number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1150 and no positive cases were encountered.

July 24, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1150

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 61,878

Total Number of Cases- 131

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 18

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no