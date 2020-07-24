TRNC: 1150 tests done, no positive

number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1150 and no positive cases were encountered.
July 24, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 1150
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 61,878
Total Number of Cases- 131
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 109
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 18
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
