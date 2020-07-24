CypriumNews

Naya Rivera Tributes: ‘Glee’ Castmates And Friends Remember The Actress After Her Death

News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Emotional tributes from castmates and friends are pouring in for “Glee” star Naya Rivera. Rivera was found dead in Lake Piru following a six-day search after she went missing during a boating trip with her son July 8. An autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of Rivera’s body and ruled she died as a result of drowning.Music Credit: ‘Creative Destruction’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Newsweek

