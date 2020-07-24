Ivanka Trump Launches ‘Find Something New’ Campaign

Four months before the presidential election, Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father President Donald Trump, is promoting a new ad campaign dubbed, “Find Something New.” Aimed at helping unemployed Americans find new careers, the initiative launched Tuesday with a virtual roundtable hosted at the White House featuring Ivanka Trump and business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, and a reveal of one of the ads, a 30-second spot with a handful of people telling their employment stories.



