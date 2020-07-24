CypriumNews

Ivanka Trump Launches 'Find Something New' Campaign

CypriumNews Reporting
Ivanka Trump Launches 'Find Something New' Campaign

Four months before the presidential election, Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father President Donald Trump, is promoting a new ad campaign dubbed, “Find Something New.” Aimed at helping unemployed Americans find new careers, the initiative launched Tuesday with a virtual roundtable hosted at the White House featuring Ivanka Trump and business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, and a reveal of one of the ads, a 30-second spot with a handful of people telling their employment stories.



Newsweek

