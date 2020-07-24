Hunters on Amazon Prime Video – Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters Season 1 starring Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa, Changchien, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

Hunters is a drama web television series executive produced by Jordan Peele, created by David Weil, that is set to premiere in 2020 on Amazon Video.



