Fast & Furious 9 – Official Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Fast & Furious 9 is an action movie directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.



