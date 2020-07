Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Disney’s Mulan, directed by Niki Caro. It stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li!

Disney’s Mulan Release Date: TBD

Are you excited for Disney’s Mulan? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Disneys #Mulan #Official #Super #Bowl #Trailer