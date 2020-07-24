CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

A Quiet Place: Part II – Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou!

Release Date: March 20, 2020

A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel film, written and directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. Production took place in Upstate New York from June 2019 to September 2019. Paramount Pictures plans to release A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters on March 20, 2020.



FanReviews

#Quiet #Place #Part #Official #Super #Bowl #Trailer

Related posts

Dark Season 3 on Netflix – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson – Official New Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

The Big Netflix Original Movies

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More