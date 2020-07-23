CypriumNews

Sara Gideon Wins Maine Democratic Primary To Challenge Susan Collins' Seat

by CypriumNews Reporting
Sara Gideon Wins Maine Democratic Primary To Challenge Susan Collins' Seat

Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, will face off against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country this November after the state lawmaker was projected to clinch her Democratic primary Tuesday night. Democrats are looking to Maine as a potential seat gain, as the party hopes to take back the upper chamber from Republicans.Music Credit: ‘Walks of Life’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



