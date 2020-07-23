Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments After He Was Dropped By ViacomCBS

Performer Nick Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS after refusing to apologize for anti-Semitic comments made on a recent episode of his YouTube podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” During the episode, Cannon said that “the Semitic people are Black people” while also saying that Black people were the “true Hebrews.” After ViacomCBS’s statement, Cannon took to Facebook, saying he was “disappointed” in their decision while demanding full ownership of his show “Wild ‘N Out” and an apology.Music Credit: ‘Bush Week’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Related

Newsweek#Nick #Cannon #Apologizes #AntiSemitic #Comments #Dropped #ViacomCBS