Merit approved the quarantine of 6 hotel employees!

Released by Gundemkibris

In the declaration made by Merit Hotel last night, statements accepting the accuracy of our news were used and they had to make a statement.

In the news, it was shared with the Ministry of Health that 5 personnel were in quarantine , and 5 personnel were informed about the positive Tourist contacts who had positive Covid-19 test . The purpose of our news is to protect public health and raise awareness.

In line with the decisions taken by the Ministry of Health, guests arriving at the hotel should not contact anyone until the PCR tests are completed and it is the hotel’s responsibility.

Until the PCR test results, it is strictly forbidden to roam to the Casino, a la carte and other sections except the hotel room.

The right to roam the casino, where thousands of people enter every day, until the customer leaves the Covid-19 test result, within the hotel and at the Casino is to ignore both the employees, thousands of customers and the entire public health and endanger the entire society against this highly infectious deadly disease.

The relevant article in the decisions produced by the Ministry of Health is as follows;

“The tourists who will stay at the hotel will be transported to the hotels from the entrance gates by the relevant hotel authorities. Tourists are obliged to comply with the quarantine conditions in the hotel rooms until the PCR tests on the doors are concluded. and criminal proceedings will be initiated under the relevant articles of the Communicable Diseases Law. These conditions will also be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Police officials. “

WRITTEN DESCRIPTION MADE BY MERIT HOTEL IS AS FOLLOWS: