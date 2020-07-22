Vaccine for Turkish Cypriots also

South Cyprus submitted requests for 1.2 million doses of vaccine from the European Commission against COVID-19. It was stated that Turkish Cypriots were included in this amount.

South Cyprus is participating in joint European Commission negotiations with other EU member states to secure its citizens against the virus.

The Covid-19 vaccine studied at Oxford University, 1.2 million were requested through the EU.

It is reported that the EU has started negotiations with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which works on vaccines in cooperation with the university.

Oxford University said yesterday that they aim to make 2 billion doses of vaccine for the whole world.

Professor of the pandemic of South Cyprus Ministry of Health. Dr. Petros Karayiannis told the Cyprus News Agency that data that the vaccine in question was effective and safe has been strengthened.

Karayiannis, who noted that Cyprus proposed to receive 200 thousand vaccines in the first shipment for “vulnerable groups” and “the elderly”, stressed that a total of 900 thousand vaccines will be needed for the entire population.

Through the EU cooperation, no separate negotiations and separate orders will be made by each country.

Through joint negotiation by the European Commission on behalf of all member states, equal access to all treatment products, whether medicines or vaccines, is guaranteed.