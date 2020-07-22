Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Behind the Magic

Check out this Industrial Light & Magic special effects vignette for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher and Ian McDiarmid!

Release Date: December 20, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (also known as Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) is an epic space-opera movie produced, co-written and directed by J. J. Abrams. It will be the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), and as such it will be the final episode of the Skywalker saga. The film was produced by Lucasfilm and Bad Robot Productions and is scheduled to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.



