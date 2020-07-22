CypriumNews

Ministry of Health regarding the procedure to be applied for entry to TRNC

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
KKTC Health Ministry

The statement of the Ministry of Health is as follows:

“Those who come to the TRNC from the A group countries will be able to enter by presenting negative PCR tests carried out within 72 hours (last 3 days) of their travel to the TRNC.

Those coming from Group B countries will be able to enter the country if they have negative PCR test results done before 72-120 hours (3rd, 4th and 5th days) and a second PCR test will be done when entering the country.

Those who travel to our country from the UK will be able to enter our country with negative PCR tests made within 72-120 hours (within the 3rd, 4th, 5th day) from the travel dates and will remain under quarantine for 7 days.

Those coming from other C group countries will be able to enter the TRNC with a negative PCR test result done between 3 and 5 days before the boarding date. These people will have a 2nd PCR test when entering the country and will stay in the quarantine centres determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.”

The countries determined according to Covid-19 risk categories are being updated and the latest situation can be followed from the Ministry’s official website http://saglik.gov.ct.tr

TRNC: 1142 tests performed, 5 positive cases

