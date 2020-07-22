Indian mother ‘returns’ newborn to Limassol Hospital

A woman from India has ‘returned’ to Limassol General Hospital her newborn boy who is now being cared for by nursing staff, Alphanews.live reported on Wednesday.

The woman reportedly gave birth last week at a public hospital and a few hours later mother and child were transferred to Limassol where they both received the appropriate care.

They were released from hospital a few days later but 24 hours later the mother returned back with the newborn and said she could not take care of him.

She then left the boy who has minor health issues for which he is receiving the appropriate treatment with medical and nursing staff.

The procedure for the newborn to go into foster care and then for adoption – as the mother wishes – have been initiated.